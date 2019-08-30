MACON, Ga. — Three people are being held without bond at the Bibb County jail after they were found with meth during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

According to a news release, deputies were patrolling San Juan Avenue and Richmond Street around 6 p.m. when they saw the driver of a Chevy Silverado run through a stop sign.

They stopped the vehicle on Burke Street and a passenger got out with the driver and began acting nervous and fidgety, the release says.

While deputies were talking to the driver, 44-year-old Billy Hester, he reportedly confessed there were drugs and a gun in the vehicle.

They searched the vehicle and found two large bags of meth and a pistol reported stolen from Dalton in 2017.

Hester was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Trafficking in Methamphetamine and two traffic violations.

The first passenger, 36-year-old John Colter Fountain, of Dry Branch, was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine.

The second passenger, 24-year-old Kelly Ann Jones, of Macon, was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

