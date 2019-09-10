MACON, Ga. — Three men were arrested last Friday after Bibb County deputies on patrol were flagged down for a suspicious vehicle.

According to a news release, they were patrolling around Goodall Mill Road and Sardis Church Road when someone in the Goodall Woods subdivision flagged them down around 12:30 p.m.

Deputies spoke to three men in a white Mitsubishi Lancer. One of them was dumping trash in the woods, came back to the car, and started acting as if he was hiding something, says the release.

The three men, identified as 38-year-old Mitchell Mixon, 32-year-old Wesley Graham, and 31-year-old Sonny Bennett, were taken into custody.

The release says that when deputies searched the vehicle, they found a box full of needles and baggies with meth and heroin in them.

Mixon is charged with possession of meth and possession of a schedule I controlled substance. His bond is set at $16,900.

Graham is charged with possession of meth, and he had a warrant for probation violation. His bond is set at $8,450.

Bennett was taken to the Bibb County jail on a warrant from Warner Robins Police and he was transferred down to the Houston County jail.

