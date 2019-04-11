MACON, Ga. — Baked goods and the holiday season are two things that will always go well together. With Halloween in the rear view mirror, you can really get into the holiday spirit at the Central City Holiday Bake Off.

The bake off is a chance for junior and adult bakers to show off their kitchen skills with a little friendly competition. The event is being put on by the Mill Hill Bakers' Collective.

"It's really fun to get to connect with bakers outside of our kitchen and learn how they do things and taste what they do best," says Adriana Horton, founder of the baking collective.

Horton partnered with the Mill Hill Community Arts Center for her business, Oh Honey Baking Company, at the beginning of 2019. Now, she shares the community kitchen with three other bakers.

"We're like a family," says Horton. "We learn from each other and I enjoy having a community of other people who enjoy doing the same thing as me."

Bakers will bring in 30 samples of their best holiday-themed baked goods and will be judged by local food connoisseurs like resident food vlogger Adam Ragusea.

The winner will win a KitchenAid stand mixer and a rolling pin trophy.

In addition to raising money for the non-profit bakers' collective, the bake off will also have a toy drive for the Crisis Line and Safe House of Central Georgia.

The Central City Holiday Bake Off has a $10 entry fee that gets you 10 food samples.

The bake off runs from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Mill Hill Community Arts Center located at 213 Clinton Street.

