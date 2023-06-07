Macon 'Miller Time' billboard blunder is no more

A billboard on Gray Highway once proudly announced to the people of Macon, Georgia that "It's Miller Time, Alabama." Now, the billboard is no more.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A billboard that was "brewing" some controversy on Gray Highway is now no more.

Originally, it proclaimed to the people of Macon, Georgia, that "It's Miller Time, Alabama."

While it offered some laughs to drivers passing by, its short but memorable tenure recently came to a close. As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end.

The billboard above the Fountain Express Car Wash now hosts a completely new advertisement.

Miller is instead advertising on a digital billboard just down the road by the Kroger on Spring Street, and this time it has the right state.