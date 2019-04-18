MACON, Ga. — "Sold out" -- that's what you'll see if you're trying to get a ticket for this weekend's Macon Mimosa Festival. Brad Evans, the owner of The Society Garden, says he had no clue it would blow up like this. "We had no idea the response was gonna be what it was. We thought we'd just have a kinda small event at the garden, just like a normal weekend, and it just turned into something that we knew we had to expand."

What started as a fun idea for the spring turned into a festival that will block off a section of Ingleside Avenue. Evans says they'll have the manpower to handle it. "We'll have about seven bars available that day throughout the garden and on the street, we've hired a lot of additional staff to help with that. The city of Macon has been great to work with. They'll be bringing out trash cans, they'll be all over the street, and they'll help us with cleanup after the event."

But with parking in the Ingleside Village often full at any given time, Evans had to work quickly to to accommodate hundreds of people. "We also have the SOAR Academy lot down by Red Lobster on Riverside Drive and we have Jackson Automotive providing five shuttles all day long, so they'll be driving people back and forth to the festival from that lot."

There will also be enhanced security from the Society Garden and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. With parking and security mapped out, Evans made sure to tell neighboring businesses the game plan, and one across the street is looking forward to the foot traffic it will bring.

Lynn Stevens, owner of Petals, says, "Ingleside has needed this for so long, it has been so wonderful to see the different age groups that are coming in and shopping and visiting Ingleside."

For more information on the event, check out The Society Garden's Facebook page.