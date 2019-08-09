MACON, Ga. — One Macon minister is collecting donations for the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian destroyed parts of the island nation and took at least 30 lives last week.

Dianna Hollins and Friends are teaming up with iPad Ministries, a Bahamian ministry, to collect water, towels, personal hygiene items, and more.

Items they are looking for include:

Water

Towels

Toothbrusges

Hand Sanitizer

Blankets

Dettol

Toothpaste

Lysol

Sanitary napkins

Wash cloths

Deodorant

Soap

Pine Sol

Hollins says they wanted to be a part of giving to people in need and helping them work through the turmoil they've faced as a result of Dorian.

So far the Coast Guard has rescued around 290 people from the Bahamas.

Hollins has set up a drop off location at the House of Shekinah Glory at 3752 Eisenhower Parkway in Macon.

They advise you set up a drop off appointment with Cornelia Walker. You can reach her at 478-501-0408 for more details.

