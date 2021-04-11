Macon ministry, restaurants team up to fight poverty with 'Foodie Fundraiser'

Participating restaurants will donate 5 percent of your meal price to the ministry.

MACON, Ga. — Cooking a meal can be such a hassle sometimes. It's a lot of work, so if you need an excuse to dine out, you can attend the 5th annual Foodie Fundraiser is Thursday.

It benefits Macon's Loaves & Fishes Ministry helping to fight poverty.

All you have to do is eat at a participating restaurant, which should be easy because it's Macon Burger Week, so you can "kill two birds with one stone," as the saying goes.

Some of those restaurants include Ocmulgee Brewpub, Bianca's Grill, Fatty's Pizza, and many more.

It may seem like a small step, but the ministry's executive director Jake Ferro says a little goes a long way in giving someone hope.

"It's vital to keep going and never give up because there's people out there, no matter what, are always going to be hurting somewhat, and we want to do everything we can to ease their pain and give them a hand up, not just a handout," Ferro said.

The fundraiser is Thursday, and all you have to do is show up and eat.