2021 Macon MLK Jr. Memorial March, Dublin parade canceled due to COVID-19

There are, however, some virtual events you can participate in from home to honor Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: This video in this story is from coverage of the 2020 march in downtown Macon.

At least two Central Georgia events held to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day have been canceled due to the continued spread of coronavirus.

According to an email from the Macon-Bibb County commission clerk's administrative assistant, the annual MLK Citywide Memorial March will not be held this year.

There will be a wreath laying ceremony noon Monday at Rosa Parks Square. Attendees are required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

Down I-16 in Dublin, the 27th Martin Luther King Parade is also canceled.

The parade committee made the announcement back in October that the Jan. 16 event could not go on as scheduled due to COVID-19.

Organizers of the parade say they are planning to resume the event again in 2022.

If you are looking for a way to honor Martin Luther King Jr. from home, a Fort Valley State student group is planning a social media campaign.

Minorities With Power is encouraging anyone who wants to participate to post on their social media accounts on Monday. Just share a photo with your hopes for the future and include the hashtags #IHaveADream and #MWPMLK.

Georgia College is also hosting a virtual King Week from Jan. 19-23. You can see the full schedule of events and how to join in here.