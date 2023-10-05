Macon mom calling on help from community to help pay for cancer treatment

A Macon grandmother knew something was wrong after experiencing pains. Little did she know, her body was fighting a battle with cancer the whole time.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A Macon grandmother knew something was wrong after experiencing pain after pain. Little did she know, her body was fighting a battle with cancer the whole time.

Pamela Thompson is a mother, grandmother, and support system for her family that shares many memories in Central Georgia. After noticing a pain coming in her body, she knew something was wrong.

"I was at work. I laid my client down. tried to stand back up and it felt like everything behind my ribcage was trying to come through," says Thompson.

Then she found out she would start her fight with cancer.

"It was cancerous, which is multiple myeloma," says Thompson.

It is type of cancer that causes a group of plasma cells to become cancerous and multiply. It can damage the bones, immune system, kidneys, and red blood cell count.

Thompson has started chemo therapy, but she says she doesn't have health insurance.

"Right now I'm at $36,000 I tried to apply for Medicaid but got denied 4 times," says Thompson.

She may not be able to pay for everything, including a stem cell transplant she hasn't started yet. Her family is trying to support the same woman that's constantly a shoulder for her 11 grandchildren and 3 children.

"This is my world. She supports me in everything I do no matter what it is," says her daughter Maleka Thomas.

Thomas, her siblings, and her mom are relying on support from the community through GoFundMe to help pay for everything.

At 50, she's battling stage 2 cancer, and without treatment it could be a death sentence.

Normally, someone with multiple myeloma with no treatment would live for 5 to 6 years.

Thompson says she hopes to start the process for a stem cell transplant soon but she'll have to go to Emory in Atlanta for the treatment.