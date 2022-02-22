Macon mom, her boyfriend charged with murder of 6-month-old

Investigators say the child died from a brain bleed caused by abusive head trauma

MACON, Ga. — Two people are charged with murder after the death of a 6-month-old baby in Macon.

According to a news release, the investigation started on Feb. 6 when Atrium Health Navicent hospital staff contacted DFCS about a baby with internal injuries.

The victim, 6-month-old Major Williams, was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

The infant’s mother, 29-year-old Amanda Husley went to Atlanta to be with her son while her boyfriend, 22-year-old Tyrek Dixon, was interviewed by investigators for possible child abuse.

Major later died on Feb. 9 and his body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy. The results of the autopsy came back and doctors told investigators his cause of death was brain bleed by abusive head trauma.

Warrants were issued for both Husley and Dixon. Both are charged with murder and unrelated charges of probation violation. They're being held without bond.

The investigation is still open and active. Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.