A Macon woman was stabbed to death early Sunday morning while attempting to defend herself during a domestic dispute.

According to a news release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, the call came in from the 600-block of Pebble Street around 2:30 a.m.

When deputies got to the scene, they found the body of 35-year-old Ebony Smith outside of her car and 33-year-old Brandi Dixon was found with a wound to the face.

It was reported to deputies that the two women got into an argument that ended with Dixon stabbing Smith, and Smith hitting Dixon in the face with her gun.

The release says investigators found that Smith was defending herself at the time of the attack.

Dixon was taken from the hospital to the Bibb County jail where she is charged with homicide.

Anyone with more information about the incident can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

