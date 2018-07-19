The mother of an infant who died at Macon apartment is facing new charges Thursday evening.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Carla Rochelle Pounds has been charged with the murder of 1-year-old De'Yuntis Pounds. The mother was arrested and charged with cruelty to children in the first degree on Wednesday.

Wednesday, the 1-year-old was found unresponsive by the mother at an apartment in the Pendleton Homes apartment complex located on Houston Avenue, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.

When emergency medical services arrived, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says "the baby had been dead for several hours."

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

