MACON, Ga. — A Macon mother took to the streets Thursday to honor her late son after a block party one year ago ended in violence.

In June 2019, 25-year-old Gerald Pennyman was shot and killed at a party called "Death Valley." Pennyman's mother Alethea Poole and dozens of family members walked from Fair Street to the end on Suzanne Drive, the site of the party.

Poole says she doesn't only want justice for her son, but she wants to save another family the heartbreak of losing someone to gun violence. She says she's extremely thankful for the support of her loved ones.

"It meant a whole lot to me to show that he still has friends out there that still care about him, that still care about me and his family and his son. It meant a whole lot to me to see that, that many people showed up even in the rain," Poole said.

Poole says a balloon release will be held Friday since the weather didn't allow for one Thursday.

