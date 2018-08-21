The Macon VFW recently presented a very special gift to a mother in remembrance of her son and his service to our county.

Army Specialist Marcus Futrell was killed in December 2005 in Iraq. He was only 20-years-old.

Recently, his mother received a tribute that was made uniquely for her son.

Unfolded in front of her was a flag with her son's name hand-sewn on a red flag beneath a gold star.

The Honor and Remember Flag is a program to recognize all of the families who have lost a loved one in war.

The organization says the flag serves as a symbol of gratitude and respect.

Cathy Krattli gave Futrell this gift during a ceremony. She is also a Gold Star mother, whose son was killed in 2005, as well.

Tracy Burkholder, who manages VFW Macon Georgia Post 658, says now that he knows about the program, he is reaching out to other families to see if they received a flag for their loved one.

If you have a story that comes straight from the heart, send us a Facebook message or email news@13wmaznews.com

© 2018 WMAZ