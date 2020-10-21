Lineup will begin at 11 a.m. at the Martin Whitley Educational Complex and end at Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center where people can cast their ballots.

MACON, Ga. — Leaders around Central Georgia are encouraging everyone to exercise their right to vote.

This Saturday, there will be a motorcade with police escorting people to the polls. Lineup will begin at 11 a.m. at the Martin Whitley Educational Complex and end at Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center where people can cast their ballots. Afterwards, everyone will have the opportunity to enjoy Mercer's early voting pep rally at Central City Park where there will be dozens of gifts and prizes.

Minister Dominique Nichols says this event is about the future.

"This tugs right here because I'm thinking about, as an African American man, I'm thinking about my ancestors who fought for the right to vote for people like me and minorities, but also I'm thinking about the future," Nichols said.