The name of the motorcyclist has not been released.

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a wreck between a motorcycle and an SUV in north Macon.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 8:30 p.m., a motorcyclist collided with an SUV at the intersection of Forsyth Road and Wesleyan Drive. The man was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he later died.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released.