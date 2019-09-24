MACON, Ga. — The terminal station in Macon will be turning into a movie set for a film shoot next week.

According to a news release from the Macon Transit Authority, scenes with several emergency SWAT vehicles and actors playing snipers on the rooftops will take over the station on Cherry Street Tuesday.

Preparation for the shoot starts before then, so the lobby will be closed starting at noon Sunday.

MTA says employees and the public can still get into the building from the side or back entrances, and bus pickup points will be moved to Poplar Street.

The following roads will be closed:

Sunday, September 29 at 7 a.m. through Tuesday, October 1 at 11:59 p.m.

FIFTH STREET - FULL ROAD CLOSING between Poplar Street & Mulberry Street Lane.

CHERRY STREET - FULL ROAD CLOSING between Martin Luther King Jr & Fifth Street.

CHERRY STREET LANE - FULL ROAD CLOSING between Broadway Lane and 5th Street.

Additionally, the film crew will perform intermittent traffic control with the assistance of local law enforcement at Mulberry Street Lane & Fifth Street, as well as at Poplar Street & Fifth Street.

Intermittent traffic control allows the film crew to hold traffic for up to 2 minutes at a time only. This is not a full road closing.

LANE CLOSINGS

To accommodate bus traffic, the film crew has a permit for the following LANE CLOSING:

Saturday, SEPTEMBER 28: 7:00 a.m. THROUGH Thursday, October 2 at 2:00 p.m.

POPLAR ST - NORTHSIDE LANE & SIDEWALK CLOSING between FIFTH STREET & MLK.

The scene includes a number of emergency SWAT vehicles and actors.

Additionally, there will be two (2) stunt actors playing snipers on the rooftops of a couple of buildings on Cherry Street. Local law enforcement and dispatchers have been notified. There will be no simulated gunfire.

For MTA riders and tenants, the transit authority gives the following instructions:

- Terminal Station’s main lobby will be CLOSED: Sun., September 29 THROUGH Fri., October 4 at 12:00 p.m.

- A portion of the parking lot on south side of building and a portion of the row of parking spaces along the back of the building will be reserved for production from Sunday, September 29 - Thursday, October 3.

- Sunday, September 29 THROUGH Thursday, October 3, employees who park in the south side parking lot will park in the Wells Fargo parking deck at 440 Mulberry St.

- Production will run a complimentary shuttle van to and from the parking deck for the building’s employees.

- Employees and visitors/guests CAN enter the building at the side/rear entrances.

- The glass door entrance into the 2nd floor on the back of the building may be obstructed for a small portion of the day.

- The MTA and Greyhound buses will be moved from their usual pick-up and drop-off areas on Fifth Street to Poplar Street between Fifth Street & MLK Sunday, September 29 - Tuesday, October 1.

No info about the film was given.

