MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman is dead and a pregnant woman is injured after a double shooting in Macon.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says it happened near the intersection of Mallard and Wren Avenues in west Macon’s Anthony Homes public housing area Saturday morning. It's known locally as "Bird City" and sits just off of Anthony Road.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two women were driven to the Navicent Hospital Emergency Room with gunshot wounds.

Doctors pronounced a 24-year-old woman dead just after 6:00 a.m. Her name is being held until investigators let family members know what happened.

Jones says 26-year-old pregnant woman, later identified as Gabrielle Russell of Macon, was also shot in the back. She is in stable condition.

Jones says this is Macon’s 48th homicide this year and its 9th in November.

The previous known record was 43 back in 1992.

This is a developing story and we'll add more information as we get it.