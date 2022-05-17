A Macon murder suspect was killed hours after he was released from jail. How was he released?

His death raises questions about how and why he got out of jail in the first place.

MACON, Ga. — Macon murder suspect Damian Felton was shot and killed at his home over the weekend, hours after he was released from jail. His death raised questions about how and why he got out of jail in the first place.

Here’s the timeline in the case…

In May 2021, a man walking outside found the body of Amond Norwood under a mattress at an illegal dump site in west Macon.

Court records show a grand jury indicted Felton and several other men last fall on charges including murder and concealing a body.

A few months ago, Felton’s lawyer filed a motion arguing Felton was not there when someone shot and killed Norwood, or when someone dumped and burned his body.

The lawyer claimed the shooter was Jerome Beasley, one of the other defendants, and said Felton wasn’t there when Beasley allegedly tried to hide evidence.

In February, a judge agreed Felton could be released. Jail records show he was released around 9 p.m. Friday, May 13, after posting over $82,000 in bond.

About 12 hours later, someone shot and killed Felton. Bibb investigators are now looking into what led up to his death.

If you have any information in the case, you can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.