'He could be anywhere": Macon murder suspect still missing two weeks after alleged kidnapping

MACON, Ga. — It's been two weeks since a Bibb County murder suspect went missing. Sheriff David Davis says they still have no real clues on the murder suspect's whereabouts.

The District Attorney's office released video of Christian Williams being dragged from his front yard early on March 6.

William's family and defense attorney told authorities he may have been kidnapped. The alleged kidnapping happened just hours before he was set to stand trial for the murder of Greg Watkins.

"It's really been kind of kind of silent since that happened... as far as where Mr. Williams might be or who may be responsible for taking him," Davis said.

Our question from the beginning-- was he actually kidnapped or is Williams on the run? Davis says they're handling it as a missing persons case and a wanted suspect case.

Williams has an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court after he didn't show up for trial on March 6. It's now reflected in the National Crime Information Center database (NCIC).

"If any law enforcement agency or any entity comes across him and happens to run him, it will come up that he's a missing person," Davis said.

The Sheriff says they're also getting help from the U.S. Marshals' Southeast Fugitive Task Force which can follow leads on Williams outside of Bibb County.

"He could be anywhere," Davis said.

But law enforcement has few leads to work on. They still have no signal on his ankle monitor. They also have no description of a car or of who might have kidnapped Williams.

"Certainly... no ransom demand. Certainly no information on where he might be at this time," Davis said.

"So really, the only evidence that you guys have is that surveillance video sent from the family and his attorney?" 13WMAZ's Ashlyn Webb said.

"That's right," Davis said.

Sheriff David Davis and District Attorney Anita Howard say they're confident law enforcement will find Williams.

Williams is one of nine suspects who were out on bond but not being monitored. The Sheriff and District Attorney say Anytime Bail's contracted monitoring service, SuperCom, wasn't tracking them.

All nine suspects had ankle monitors and were placed on house arrest. The DA's Office says they all violated their bonds.

About 10 days before Williams disappeared, murder suspect Keymarion Manor was shot and killed in Macon. Williams' and Manor's cases led county leaders to question whether SuperCom was monitoring suspects.

Before Williams went missing and Manor was killed, Sheriff Davis suspended the company last month from taking on any new ankle monitoring clients out on bond for 90 days.

Last Monday, Chief Superior Court Judge Howard Simms banned SuperCom from monitoring suspects in the county.