Macon Museum of Arts and Sciences hosting a 'Georgia Day' with trails, food and a cockatoo

The event takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. And you might get to meet the Moluccan Cockatoo "Georgia."

MACON, Ga. — This Saturday, it's Georgia Day at the Museum of Arts and Sciences in Macon.

You can learn all about our state, shop from local vendors and enjoy a meal from food trucks. Plus, you can also explore a nature trail.

One of the organizers, Mary Harper, says they are building on previous events that they’ve run.

“We've had a day previously called Mammal Day and we we're thinking about ways to expand on that,” Harper said.

Haper, who serves as the special events coordinator at the Museum, is excited about the turnout.

“We wanted to involve the community more, we wanted to feature more of our plants, animals, native geology,” Harper said.



Now, on the Macon Museum of Arts and Science’s website, they say there will also be an appearance from our Moluccan Cockatoo named “Georgia.”

For members of the Macon Museum of Arts and Sciences, they get into the event for free.

But non-members are also invited too. It only costs $10 for adults and only $5 for children.

The event will be going on from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

So Harper is inviting you down to the Macon Museum of Arts and Sciences, catch “Georgia” the cockatoo and explore the museum’s nature trails.

