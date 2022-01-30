Macon Music concert series kicks off with 'A Night of Winter Rock'

Organizers Mark Storey and Terry Wallace say they came up with the idea to help get Macon bands out of garages and in front of some crowds.

MACON, Ga. — Serving up some brews and tunes was the scene over at Macon’s Douglass Theatre Saturday night.

The historic venue hosted the Taste of Macon Beer concert called ‘A Night of Winter Rock.’ It marked the launch of the Macon Music concert series.

Several Macon bands took the stage, including the Henrys, and to top it all off, you could grab a glass of some of your favorite Macon beers from Fall Line, Ocmulgee Brewpub, Macon Beer Company, and Piedmont Brewery.

Organizers Mark Storey and Terry Wallace say they came up with the idea to help get Macon bands out of garages and in front of some crowds.

“It’s liquid fuel, food. It’s brewed right here in Macon and you can come down here and listen to some great music, great artists,” said Wallace.