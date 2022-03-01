Macon MVP grant to help nonprofits working to stop crime, violence

The funds will go to nonprofits and faith-based organizations that support efforts to keep people away from a life of crime and violence.

MACON, Ga. — More than $2 million is on the way to try to make Macon safer.

County leaders met with leaders of the Community Foundation of Central Georgia and announced the money is part of a new Macon Violence Prevention grant program.

The first step for organizations came last week when interested people learned how they could apply for some of the grant money.

"Today is just one of those milestones where we have an opportunity to bring forth to you at home, to let you know the next step on how we're gonna take care of our community," said Mayor Lester Miller.

Kathryn Dennis with the Community Foundation of Central Georgia added, "And there isn't a better way to improve people's quality of life by increasing their safety and ensuring that they can go to bed peacefully at night without worrying."