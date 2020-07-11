Macon neighborhood cleanup focuses on revitalization, making area a food truck park

The community came together Saturday to clean the Greenwood Bottoms neighborhood

People from around Macon came together Saturday to clean up the Greenwood Bottoms neighborhood.

The main focus of the project was to revitalize the area. Organizer Weston Stroud says the plan is to make the area a food truck park.

Several volunteers showed up to help clean the neighborhood. Snacks and water were provided to all volunteers.

People were encouraged to bring tools to help with the clean up. Stroud says the historic value of the community must be kept.

"This has such great historic value, as well being a historic Black community. We have to talk about these stories, we have to. We have to value these stories, and also have to do our due diligence to keep the area clean and value our environment," Stroud said.