Macon neighborhood faces problems with undelivered mail

MACON, Ga. — Signed, sealed, and undelivered -- people at the Bridgewood Cove neighborhood in Macon say they've stopped receiving their mail from their post office.

They say it's been two weeks now and the post office never notified them. After we reached out to the post office for comment, they said they'll resume delivering mail on Wednesday, May 18.

We went to speak to people about how they've been affected.

"I don't think it's right for us to have to drive our own personal vehicles down there to the post office when we are guaranteed mail delivery to our homes,” says Jimmy Jackson.

He’s lived in this neighborhood for over a year, and has also worked in the postal service for 30 years. When he stopped receiving his mail, he knew something was wrong.

"The manual basically sits back and says that they must first give us a notice within 30 days if we detect an incorrect type of delivery. They never did that,” he says.

Jackson explains that under post office policies, because of new houses being built, the neighborhood must provide a central mailbox. He says they've been building new houses since October.

"The post office supposed to have gotten with the builder on the beginning of the subdivision, created new mailboxes, as far as one centralized delivery location for the mailboxes. That's what they've failed to do. The new builder also started to put up individual mailboxes,” he says.

Jackson says the post office has been holding their mail ever since. Kelvin Chapman, a disabled veteran, says he has not been able to get his medication because of it.

"All my medication comes through the post office. All my appointments come through the post office. I have not received that because the post office refuses to deliver to this community, “ he explains.

Chapman says other veterans and people aren't able to drive and get their mail. He says he can, but he can't stand for long periods some days.

"One lady said that she had to wait 45 minutes, some people had to wait an hour to get their mail,” he says. “It doesn't make sense. The mail should be delivered.”