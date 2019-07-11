MACON, Ga. — Crews put out a minor fire at a house in Macon Wednesday night.

According to Battalion Chief Roderick Colvard with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department, just before 8 p.m., firefighters got a call about a fire at 959 Newport Road.

Colvard says it took about 5 minutes to extinguish the fire. He says it started in one bedroom of the house. There is no word on the cause of the fire.

Only one person was at home at the time. She was able to get out safely.

