MACON, Ga. — The Macon factory where a worker died Wednesday has paid more than $200,000 in federal fines for a string of accidents that caused one death and a half-dozen amputations.

That's according to federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration records online.

They show that during a dozen inspections over the past 12 years, OSHA found more than 60 violations. Inspectors called 40 of those "serious violations" and 15 were “repeat” violations.

In 2014, OSHA placed the Macon Nichiha plant in its severe-violation enforcement program. The agency said that’s for employers who have "demonstrated indifference to their legal obligations by committing willful, repeat" violations.

Nichiha USA, which is owned by a Japanese corporation, opened in 2007 on Avondale Mill Road in south Bibb County. They manufacture fiber-cement panels and employ about 200 people.

Less than a year after Nichiha opened, the federal agency announced $128,000 in fines against the plant for a fatal accident.

In April 2008, a Macon man died after he was caught in a machine.

After that accident, federal inspectors said they found more than a dozen safety violations.

The next year, OSHA said Nichiha endangered its workers by taking more than a year to fix those problems.

They said they were also investigating a June 2009 incident that injured two more workers.

By email, Michael D'Aquino, an OSHA spokesman in Atlanta, says they're investigating the latest fatality.

Wednesday afternoon, Michelle Wood, HR manager at the Macon Nichiha plant, declined comment. She said company officials were also still investigating the morning accident.

