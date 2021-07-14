Macon nonprofit helping students prepare with back-to-school giveaway

Children will receive backpacks, school supplies, and much more.

MACON, Ga. — It's hard to believe, but Central Georgia students will begin returning to the classroom next month.

This weekend, the Power of Life nonprofit foundation will host a back-to-school bash at the Tubman Museum in Macon.

The goal is to get the children the supplies they need to start the school year off right.

"We want them to take away that there are people who believe in community, there are people who believe in them, and there are people who do more than just talk about it, and we want to be in action mode for them," said board member Johnny Hollingshed.