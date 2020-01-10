Organizer Sundra Woodford says they hope to bring a sense of neighborhood responsibility to the area's residents.

MACON, Ga. — Two Central Georgia organizations are holding a community cleanup effort in Macon's Pleasant Hill neighborhood.

The United Way of Central Georgia and OneMacon will partner up for the event. Cleanup volunteers will also be checking and installing smoke detectors. Organizer Sundra Woodford says they hope to bring a sense of neighborhood responsibility to the area's residents.

"I think it's important for us, especially for these distressed neighborhoods who are working to revitalize their areas, you know, to feel like they're not alone, that somebody does care, someone is willing to invest resources for their renewal and revitalization," said Woodford.