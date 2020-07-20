'It gets the best of you': Nurse tells what it's like on COVID-19 floor in Coliseum Medical Centers

Over the course of her four day shift, Macon Nurse Erica Borden documents her 12 hour shifts to show us what it's like inside the hospital

MACON, Ga. — Over the last four days, Nurse Erica Borden has documented each of her 12 hour shifts working with COVID-19 patients to show you what it's like inside the hospital.

Borden works at Coliseum Medical Centers and shares the good, the bad and the uncertain.

July 16, 2020

Georgia: 131,275 confirmed cases | 3,104 deaths | 52 positive patients at Coliseum Health System

"Today has been an extremely rough day. Losing patients is never fun, no matter what you do to try to save them. It kind of hurts worse when you’re the last person they see, dressed up in all this gear and not a family member. It’s rough. Mentally, physically, emotionally. It gets the best of you.

But, then there’s also those success stories that you have, like discharging that patient who got weened off oxygen two days ago and they’re going home to be with their family. Still quarantined, though.

So, we have those days where you win some, you lose some and today was a lose-win, honestly. My team, we pulled together as a unit and it was great, but it’s hard. It really is hard. What I see on a daily basis is not fun and I pray that no one ever has to go through this. It’s really hard to see. I know everyone thinks wearing a mask is just games, but honestly it could save your life, or save your loved one’s life, or just a random person."

July 17, 2020

Georgia: 135,183 confirmed cases | 3,132 deaths | 53 positive patients at Coliseum Health System

"Another very long, hectic, busy day. I think I was in my PPE for about nine to ten hours out of a 12 hour shift. PPE includes the N95, a face shield, this bonnet. A gown which can be plastic, which gets extremely hot, kind of like wearing a trash bag and two pairs of gloves.

Having to call family members today wasn’t fun because patients, they were digressing, going back to square one because square two, three and four were clearly not working. You can just hear the heartbreak on the phone. It’s kind of like your heart breaking is what they’re going through, but yet, they’re not able to see their family members and actually see what’s going on. They have to take our word for it.

But, then I have the bright side of today, I got to have a family member talk on the phone to her son. I can just see the light shine in their eyes. So, sometimes the good outweighs the bad, but, you know what, we’re gonna get through it. It’s gonna be, everything is going to be okay."

July 18, 2020

Georgia: 139,872 confirmed cases | 3,168 deaths | 59 positive patients at Coliseum Health System

"Today was shift three out of four for me and it was a great, great day. We have patients on the floor ranging anywhere from 25-year-old's to 92-year-old's.

This virus doesn’t care how old you are. I’ve seen 92-year-old’s beat it and I’ve unfortunately seen younger people in their 20's and 30's have to be incubated and not come off the vent. That’s kind of where we’re at. It doesn’t matter how old you are.

But, like I said, today was a great day. Yes, we have good days on the COVID floor, believe it or not. We have great days. I’m getting to take care of patients with special needs and it melts my heart. I love it. I hate that they have COVID, but they actually make my day brighter."

July 19, 2020

Georgia: 143,123 confirmed cases | 3,173 deaths | 67 positive patients at Coliseum Health System

"Needless to say, I am exhausted. Today was another extremely busy day on the COVID unit.

Boy, we stay busy. Today, I had to call a rapid on one of the patients because their oxygen level just wasn’t cutting it.

So, please listen to what everyone is saying. I know it sounds like everyone keeps repeating themselves. I’m probably repeating myself, but it is very important that you wash your hands. Don’t touch your face. If you don’t feel good, stay home. Stay isolated in your room. Come to the hospital if you really can’t get rid of your fever, shortness of breath.

Wear your mask. Please. Please. I’m not gonna lie to you, the hospital systems, we’re feeling it. We’re crowded. Our ER is holding patients like they’ve never held before. Our ICU is full, my floor is full, another floor is full of COVID patients.

If a bunch of y’all think this is a hoax, it’s not. I bite my tongue when people say that to me. I’m like ‘no, come work on the floor and you will see what it’s actually like.’ I come home every day mentally, physically, emotionally exhausted because I give my all there. When I get home, I got nothing left to give to my fiancé. We both are in this building, we both know what it’s like and it’s hard. It’s hard."

