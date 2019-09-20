MACON, Ga. —

There was singing, dancing, and learning about Native American history at the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park on Friday as the park kicked off their 28th annual Ocmulgee Indian Celebration weekend.

About the event

On Friday, kids from across Central Georgia had the chance to see what Native American culture is like outside of what they read in their history textbooks.

An estimated 2,500 students attended the day's event. Activities included ceremonial dances, music, stick ball, and booths where kids could learn about hunting and Indian rituals.

On Saturday and Sunday, attendees will be able to immerse themselves in Native American cultures through crafts, music, dance, and food. Over 200 Native people, including artists, dancers, storytellers, and musicians, will share their culture with attendees, according to the press release.

Muskogee Indians share why remembering culture is vital

For Red Hicks, this is more than just a celebration.

"What we're doing here today is what they used to do here," Hicks said.

On Friday, he returned to the land his ancestors, the Muskogee Indian, used to call home.

Hicks says he can't recount how many times he's been here, but remembers the first time in 1951 when the park was dedicated to the Muskogee tribe. He's returned to educate Central Georgia about the history of the land and the tradition of the Native people.



"Some probably still think we live in teepees, but we're not. We're just like everybody else," Hicks said jokingly.

Cody Boettner, this year's national hoop dancer champion, has traveled the country performing dances like the one he did Friday for a reason.

"Our culture can be easily forgotten," Boettner said. "We have a lot of history here in Georgia. A lot of people don't even know the places they are, the name of their cities, counties, and rivers get their name from famous Indian tribes or leaders."

He says since the tribes speak English and have adapted to American culture, it's easier for Native cultures to disappear.

"So we have to do our best to preserve the history we have here," Boettner said.

He says, that way, it's passed down generation to generation and never forgotten.

The celebration is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for military and children between the ages of 6 and 12. Children under the age of 6 can attend for free.

