MACON, Ga. — 23 people were arrested and more than 100 citations were written during a five-day operation by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office’s Gang Unit.

According to a news release, Operation Southern Comfort was launched in response to a recent rise of violence along the Houston Avenue corridor. The release says one of the most notable acts of violence was the death of 21-year-old Deshafore Hicks on March 14, 2019. The sheriff's office says Hicks' shooting death was captured on Facebook Live.

Operation Southern Comfort took place along a 1.5-mile radius of the Houston Avenue corridor from May 1st through May 5th.

The arrests ranged from probation violation warrants, drug possession, theft by taking and theft by receiving. The citations ranged from traffic violations, maintaining a dive and 75 citations for being present in a dive.

The release says the neighbors in the Houston Avenue community and the sheriff’s office worked together to make the neighborhood a safer place.