MACON, Ga. — 23 people were arrested and more than 100 citations were written during a five-day operation by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office’s Gang Unit.

MUGSHOTS: 23 arrested in Bibb County 'Operation Southern Comfort'
01 / 23
Denyke Glenn
02 / 23
Clarence Williams
03 / 23
Anthony Duncan
04 / 23
Darricka Beckham
05 / 23
Billy Ray Hill
06 / 23
Christopher Earley
07 / 23
Alec Troutman
08 / 23
Dostsy Jones
09 / 23
Eric Darby
10 / 23
Montreese Lawson
11 / 23
Antonio Hunter
12 / 23
Jaailah Smith
13 / 23
Kannyata Francis
14 / 23
Anthony Watson
15 / 23
Kelley Taylor
16 / 23
Donald Mims
17 / 23
Roderick Braddy
18 / 23
Kymrick Banks
19 / 23
Michael Green
20 / 23
Tirrell Barlow
21 / 23
Travis Brown
22 / 23
Timothy Ferguson
23 / 23
Zabriel Stafford

According to a news release, Operation Southern Comfort was launched in response to a recent rise of violence along the Houston Avenue corridor. The release says one of the most notable acts of violence was the death of 21-year-old Deshafore Hicks on March 14, 2019. The sheriff's office says Hicks' shooting death was captured on Facebook Live.

Operation Southern Comfort took place along a 1.5-mile radius of the Houston Avenue corridor from May 1st through May 5th.

The arrests ranged from probation violation warrants, drug possession, theft by taking and theft by receiving. The citations ranged from traffic violations, maintaining a dive and 75 citations for being present in a dive.

The release says the neighbors in the Houston Avenue community and the sheriff’s office worked together to make the neighborhood a safer place.