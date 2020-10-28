MACON, Ga. — Thanks to a local Macon organization, some young adults will gain important tips through a new "life skills group" program.
Hosted by The Fathers Among Men organization, the goal of the six-week program is to teach teens about time and money management, and other skills that will help them lead healthy and productive lives.
Organizer Carl Myers says the purpose of the program is to build up the community.
"We just see the relationship -- parents and children -- it's kind of being disserved due to the pandemic and just due to the times, so we basically want to connect with both ends. We want to have a time where we can build with the children. We also want to have a time where we can build with the parents and then kind of connect the two together," Myers said.
The courses will be held on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7 p.m at 542 Bartlett Street in Macon.
To register for the event, you can call 478-227-8408.