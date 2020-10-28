Hosted by The Fathers Among Men organization, the goal of the six-week program is to teach teens about time and money management, and other skills that will help them lead healthy and productive lives.

"We just see the relationship -- parents and children -- it's kind of being disserved due to the pandemic and just due to the times, so we basically want to connect with both ends. We want to have a time where we can build with the children. We also want to have a time where we can build with the parents and then kind of connect the two together," Myers said.