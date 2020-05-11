The organization Fathers Among Men says they're planning to hold an event to help out small businesses.

MACON, Ga. — It may feel like a while away, but Christmas will be here soon enough, which means holiday shopping is even closer.

One Central Georgia organization is already planning for Small Business Saturday. The organization Fathers Among Men says they're planning to hold an event to help out small businesses.

Small Business Saturday comes right after Black Friday to celebrate local businesses.

"We have to always remember -- shop local. Yes, it's great sometimes with some of these larger chains and bigger businesses, but when you shop local, you impact somebody in your local community, you impact a neighbor, and friend, a friend's cousin or family," said organizer Fred Sterdivant.