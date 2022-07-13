Local organizations hosting block party to giveaway 40,000 pounds of produce at the Macon Mall

The event is happening Wednesday morning and will feature free school supplies and bike giveaways in addition to the food drive.

MACON, Ga. — The Society of St. Andrew is hosting its Community Block Party to give away 40,000 pounds of produce for those in need.

The event runs from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. on Wednesday at the Macon Mall, located at 3661 Eisenhower Parkway in Macon.



The event aims to help fight hunger in Bibb and surrounding counties. It is a partnership between farmers, hunger relief agencies, and city leaders to give away 120,000 servings of food to families struggling with food insecurity and hunger.

Social services organizations will be onsite to offer resources, free school supplies, bike giveaways, and more.

The Society of St. Andrew organizes events like “crops drops” and sends volunteers to get food from farms that are good to eat but aren’t pretty enough to sell. This food is then shared with communities, organizations, and individuals who need it the most.