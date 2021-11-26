'Show them love': Macon pastor fosters with a big heart

In addition to being a pastor, Louise Dennis Little is also a foster mother for special needs children. Over the years she's fostered 12 children.

MACON, Ga. — Macon pastor Louise Dennis Little is a foster mother for a child with special needs. This year, she decided to spend her Thanksgiving wishing a happy birthday to her first foster child, David.

"She's an adoptive mother, she's a pastor, she's a role model, she's a mentor," said his sister, Cherydan K. Miller.

Those are just a few traits that make up Little, but to David – her first ever foster child – she takes on the role of grandmother.

"She's just a special person in my life and I thank her for being there for me. When I have problems or something going on with me she's right there to help me," he said.

David came to Little at the age of 14, and he's now celebrating his 37th birthday. Miller has health issues and experiences intellectual disabilities, but can now live on his own.

"I'm 80-years-old and I wanted to tell this story before I leave here. How important it is if a foster kid come into your home [that] you treat them just like they're your own. When they have their tantrums, you know, beating on the walls or knocking holes in the wall, you got to know how to handle it. You can't handle it being harsh to them. You got to show them love, and that's all I do... show them love," said Little.

Over the years, Pastor Little fostered 12 children and still pastors the children's outreach ministry. Melinda Sams, the director of therapeutic foster care at Twins Cedars Youth and Family Services, says love is a choice.

"She has a depth of character that comes from the Holy Spirit and she is able to love beyond human capacity," said Sams.

Miss Louise embodies what the world could benefit from -- a little more of love.