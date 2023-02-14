DA: Macon pastor pleads guilty to sexual assault after luring 14-year-old into his car

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man will serve at least 20 years in prison after he admitted to raping a 14-year-old girl, according to a news release from Macon District Attorney Anita Howard.



She says 33-year-old Donald Williams plead guilty Monday to child molestation, sexual battery and rape.



In September 2021, Howard says Williams lured the girl into his car, telling her he was a pastor. Williams drove the girl to a dead-end street and assaulted her, then drove to a balloon release in memory of a homicide victim to preach and kept the girl in his car, according to the news release.



Later he dropped her off near her home. Howard says Williams was already a convicted sex offender in a Houston County case and was on the sex-offender registry. A Bibb County judge on Monday gave him a 45-year sentence with at least the first 20 in prison.



“Individuals who hold themselves out as being in a position of trust with children and then betray that trust must and will be held accountable for their actions toward those most vulnerable in our communities,” Howard said.