'We are in this with you': Macon pastor starts aftercare program as after-school program shuts down

MACON, Ga. — A nationwide teacher shortage doesn't just mean there aren't enough teachers in classrooms. It can also mean there aren't enough teachers or staff to watch students after school.

It's a problem Alexander II Elementary in Bibb County is experiencing currently. The school had to cancel its after-school program this year. Now, a Macon pastor has come up with a way to help.

A few weeks before school started, parents like Sara Pugh Montgomery found out the school's program wouldn't be available anymore. Montgomery is a mom to a kindergartener at the school and the pastor of Centenary Church. Now, she's found a way to help parents like herself.

"Where would they go? Where's the spot that they would go to?" Montgomery said.

Just down the street from Alexander II sits Centenary Church.

"This really allows us to do a part of our ministry that we love to do anyway," Montgomery said.

Montgomery says after-school programs help students like her daughter build relationships in the community.

"A lot of these kids that we have coming are coming from parents that are both working or just a single parent working," Montgomery said.

The program kicked off last week and runs Monday through Friday until 6 p.m. Students are able to play at the park nearby, study, and enjoy snacks.

"Was really wanting to be able to respect the school, and respect the teachers and was really wanting to say that we are in this with you," Montgomery said.

Rose Thornburg volunteers on Thursdays.

"It's such a great connection when you combine generations," Thornburg said.

Thornburg says she wanted to get involved to help build the community.

"In this day in time where so many people are scattered, they don't always have grandparents, or great-grandparents to hear stories from," Thornburg said.

The goal of the program is to be a partner in education.

"I hope that the children begin to realize that there are safe places for them, that there are places where they can feel loved and nurtured," Thornburg said.

"We'd love to be able to see if this is still a need in the community next year. How can we continue to fill in that gap and to provide that need," Montgomery said.