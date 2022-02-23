Macon PE teachers learn to play pickleball in order to teach the game to students

Bibb County PE teachers got the chance to learn a new sport that is growing in numbers.

MACON, Ga. — Wednesday, Bibb County physical education teachers got the chance to learn a new sport that is growing in numbers -- pickleball.

Pickleball is a paddleball game similar to tennis and ping-pong. It's one of the fastest growing sports in the country and it's getting very popular in Macon where new courts are being established.

Educators met with the Macon Pickleball Association at the Tattnall Square Pickleball Center Wednesday to get free lessons from members.

Some physical education teachers have already expressed their interest in the sport. Others didn't know what to think, but hoped to learn more.

Candice Roberson teaches at Westside High School, and she says the game is new to her.

She says, "I don't know much about pickleball, so I'm kind of hesitant about incorporating it."

Steven Gunn is a PE teacher at Rutland High School. He says he knows that this will give his students more opportunity to move around.

"It gives them an opportunity to break a sweat, get their heart rate up, and make sure they are getting the right amount of exercise," said Gunn.