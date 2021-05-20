Macon pedestrian hit, killed on Mercer University Drive

According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, the call came in just after 9 p.m. about a person hit at the intersection of Mercer University Drive and Anthony Road.

MACON, Ga. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Mercer University Drive Thursday evening.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, at around 9 p.m., they got a call about a person hit and killed at the intersection of Mercer University Drive and Anthony Road.

Corporal Emmett Bivins with the sheriff's office says when they made it to the scene and were trying to find the man, he was hit again by a deputy's patrol car.

Bivins says the victim was already dead when the deputy hit him.

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says the victim has not been identified at this time.

This is Macon's 7th pedestrian death of 2021, according to Jones.