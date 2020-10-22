65-year-old Richard Smith was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a man was hit by an oncoming car on the 2400 block of Pio Nono Avenue Wednesday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 10 p.m. a driver was traveling south on Pio Nono when she suddenly saw a man in the road and was unsuccessful in avoiding him.

The pedestrian, 65-year-old Richard Smith, was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he is listed in critical but stable condition. The driver was not hurt and no charges have been filed.