Macon pedestrian in critical but stable condition after being hit by SUV on Napier Avenue

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was hit on the 3600 block of Napier Avenue Wednesday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 11 p.m., deputies got the call about a woman hit by an SUV driving on Napier Avenue headed toward Brookdale Avenue.

Deputies identified the pedestrian as 34-year-old Chalandreria Pringle. She was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where she is in critical but stable condition.

No one else was hurt.