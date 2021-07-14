Macon pedestrian in critical but stable condition after being hit by SUV on Napier Avenue

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was hit on the 3600 block of Napier Avenue Wednesday night.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 11 p.m., deputies got the call about a woman hit by an SUV driving on Napier Avenue headed toward Brookdale Avenue.
Deputies identified the pedestrian as 34-year-old Chalandreria Pringle. She was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where she is in critical but stable condition.
No one else was hurt.
This accident is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.