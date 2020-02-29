MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car on the 2300 block of Montpelier Avenue in just after 7 p.m. Friday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 60-year-old Jerry Veal was walking on Montpelier when he walked in front of a car traveling east and was hit.

Veal was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he is listed in serious condition.

No charges have been filed against driver.

This accident is under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

RELATED: Bibb County drivers urged to watch for pedestrians after nearly 100 accidents this year

RELATED: 11 pedestrian fatalities in Macon-Bibb this year, 3 on Mercer University Drive

