MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman was killed after being hit while crossing Gray Highway at Hall Street just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Carol Denise Reese was going from east to west walking when she ran in front of a truck driven by 30-year-old Jorge Colpop.

Reese was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where she later died. Next of kin has been notified at this time.

This accident is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

