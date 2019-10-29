MACON, Ga. — A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 south near the Hardeman Avenue exit around 11 p.m. Monday night.

According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, the man is from Peach County. They are working to identify him and notify the family.

This is a developing story. Check back with 13WMAZ for updates as more information comes in.

