'We love all His creations': Macon pets get special blessing at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church

Reverend Bryan Hinson says the blessing happens every year in early October in memory of Saint Francis Assisi, and his love for all living creatures.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Some folks are thankful for a lot of things in life and that includes the family pet. A dozen people brought their furry friends to be blessed at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church Sunday evening.

Reverend Bryan Hinson says the blessing happens every year in early October. He says they bless animals in memory of Saint Francis Assisi, and his love for all living creatures.

Nidia Svare and her 5-year-old daughter, Avery, say they blessed their pets last year. Svare says pets are part of the family and should be blessed too.

"You know God says that we love everybody. We love all of his creations, and blessing means that it just solidifies that. That they're just part of us,” she said.

Avery says she’s excited for the blessing.

"It's because I love them very much, and I want them to have a blessing,” Avery said.

The next blessing of the animals will be next year in early October. However, Reverend Hinson says that if you call the church and ask, they can bless your pet any day of the year.