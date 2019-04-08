MACON, Ga. — Over the past several years, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued several warning letters about cannabidiol or CBD.

One Macon pharmacist says despite those warnings, he believes it's an alternative to traditional drugs.

Matt Frazier is the owner of Your Corner Drug Store on Log Cabin Drive in Macon. He says he's been recommending the products to customers.

RELATED: Should you give CBD Oil to your pets?

Frazier says they can't make any claims, but patients like Ramona Little have reported CBD relieves their pain.

Little says she has arthritis and uses the salve and oil droplets on her hands. She says even her own husband was skeptical, but it's helped her reduce the amount of pain medication she takes.

"You know they frown upon it at first, but once you explain it, and they try out and experience the same pain relief, they realize they shouldn't have been as judgmental," Little said.

Frazier says with CBD stores popping up throughout the county, it's important to talk to someone who can help you find out what medications work best for you.

RELATED: New CBD store comes to Milledgeville

He also says positive claims about CBD come from anecdotal stories, and the FDA has yet to find data to support those claims.

Catch the full story by Reporter Abby Kousouris tonight at 11 p.m.