Macon 'Picnic in the Park' food truck festival offers tasty treats for the entire family

The first "Picnic in the Park Food Truck Festival" is coming to Carolyn Crayton Park this Saturday to show that people can enjoy the park even without Cherry Blossom

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — If you're looking for some good food and fun, you might want to head to Carolyn Crayton Park.

Bibb County Parks and Recreation hosts their first-ever "Picnic in the Park" Food Truck Festival this Saturday.

You'll get to pick from seven food trucks and some of them will be serving ICEEs for the kids and wine slushies for adults.

Kalyn Collins, the park's event coordinator, is eager to show the community that the park can be enjoyed at any time.

"Come out and have fun!" said Collins. "So we want people to come and enjoy the park and have fun things in the park rather than just Cherry Blossom Festival. We want them to see us as a recreation department, that we do care about our community and we care about our families and we want them to enjoy."