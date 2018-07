There was an armed robbery at a Pizza Hut in Macon on Saturday.

It happened at the Pizza Hut on Spring Street around 4 p.m., according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.

Police say the suspect entered the restaurant with a gun and demanded money from the cashier.

Witnesses say the suspect fled the scene in a dark colored older model Sedan with a trash bag covering the license plate.

No one was injured.

