MACON, Ga. — Over 1,200 Central Georgia teens participated in Planet Fitness' Teen Summer Challenge, motivating them to get off the couch and in the gym.

Taylor Reese played basketball in college, but the preparation began as a teen, working out in the gym.

"It's so exciting to know that 1,200 teenagers came out to Planet Fitness just to work out," Reese said.

Now, she's helping local teens get in shape as a personal trainer.

"Teenagers from ages 15 to 18 were able to come in and work out for free for the entire summer. It was really great. They really enjoyed it a lot. So many came in and worked out, and we got to know a couple of them, and it was a really cool experience," she said.

A national study from Planet Fitness found 49% of teens get their daily exercise from school-based sports or gym class. It also says 41% of teens say their fitness level dramatically decreases over the summer.

"A lot of people that age don't really do much and getting them in the gym and working out, even if it is just for free just for the summer, it can help to have more lasting impacts," Reese said.

Growing up in Macon, Reese says she's glad to help teens in the area find a productive way to use their time.

"Being from here, it's just good to hear that the youth here are doing something positive with their time, and they're able to stay out of trouble," she said.

The teens participated at the Planet Fitness locations in Macon and Warner Robins.

Participants had a chance to win a $500 scholarship, and one lucky teen will receive a $5,000 grand prize.

